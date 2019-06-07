Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice D. Shields. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Shields, Maurice D. Age 93, of Wichita. Maurice's life began on October 2, 1925, in Arnett, OK. He is the son of Rollin D. and Vivian (Sneary) Shields. Maurice served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II from 1943 until 1947. He worked in the aircraft manufacturing industry as an engineer. Maurice was united in marriage to the former Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Miller in Woodward County, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church and a member of the Whitewater American Legion. Maurice's greatest joy was his family which includes sons Maurice "MD" Shields of Wichita and Randy Shields of Potwin; grandchildren Lore Case of Tescott, Taylor Dean Shields of Hays, great-grandchildren Kortnei Kerby of Salina, and Josh Downey of Tescott; and great-great-grandchildren Madisyn Tillett and Pyper Kerby, both of Salina. Maurice passed away on June 3, 2019, at Larksfield Place in Wichita. He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife Liz. His family will gather with friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Lamb Funeral Home, Whitewater. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Federated Church, Whitewater led by Pastor Jason Lowery. Maurice will be laid to rest in Whitewater Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Federated Church or s. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Maurice at

Shields, Maurice D. Age 93, of Wichita. Maurice's life began on October 2, 1925, in Arnett, OK. He is the son of Rollin D. and Vivian (Sneary) Shields. Maurice served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II from 1943 until 1947. He worked in the aircraft manufacturing industry as an engineer. Maurice was united in marriage to the former Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Miller in Woodward County, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church and a member of the Whitewater American Legion. Maurice's greatest joy was his family which includes sons Maurice "MD" Shields of Wichita and Randy Shields of Potwin; grandchildren Lore Case of Tescott, Taylor Dean Shields of Hays, great-grandchildren Kortnei Kerby of Salina, and Josh Downey of Tescott; and great-great-grandchildren Madisyn Tillett and Pyper Kerby, both of Salina. Maurice passed away on June 3, 2019, at Larksfield Place in Wichita. He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife Liz. His family will gather with friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Lamb Funeral Home, Whitewater. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Federated Church, Whitewater led by Pastor Jason Lowery. Maurice will be laid to rest in Whitewater Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Federated Church or s. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Maurice at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.