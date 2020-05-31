Maurice E. "Moe" Johnson
TOPEKA-Johnson, Maurice E. "Moe" died peacefully after a brief illness on May 18, 2020 in Topeka, KS at the age of 90. Moe is survived by his children, Carl Johnson (spouse, Phil Griffin) of Topeka and Jae Johnson (spouse, Catherine Ford) of Austin, Texas; grandson, Ben Johnson (spouse, Victoria) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and granddaughter, Jessie Johnson Leeper (spouse, Matt) as well as great-granddaughter, Hadley Rose Leeper, all of Marion, Iowa; and beloved companion and friend, Lee Howard of Wichita, KS. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary H. Johnson and son, Chris Johnson, as well as all his siblings. A memorial service will be scheduled later when friends and family are able to gather in larger numbers. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in memory of Moe Johnson to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice at 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 or Botanica, 701 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67203. Condolences can be sent to MoeJohnsonFamily@gmail.com . For complete obituary please visit www.midwestcremationsociety.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
