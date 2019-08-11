MANHATTAN -Roberts, Maurice E. a longtime resident of Manhattan, KS passed away on Wednesday 08-07-2019 at the StormontVail Hospital in Topeka. Maurice was born 04-09-1928 in Bentley, KS and was the son of Ernest and Mildred (Miller) Roberts Abston. There he spent his childhood together with his siblings until they moved to Halstead. In 1946 he graduated from Halstead High School and joined the Army serving during WWII in Italy. 1950 - 1952 Maurice served in Korea. 1952 he got his BS degree in Education with Major in Speech and English. From 1957 - 1961 he taught in Iowa and in Topeka . In 1961 he moved to Manhattan, KS and taught at Manhattan High School until 1977. Maurice always loved birds and cats. In 1977 he started raising birds for himself and selling them to bird lovers. He still had 2 cats and 7 birds at his home. In 1999 he met his partner Wolfgang Mey from Germany. They traveled in the USA and Europe. He volunteered for 20 years for Riley County Senior Service Center. Maurice is survived by: 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019. Service: 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, both at Hillside Funeral Home West. Burial 4 p.m. at Halstead (KS) Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019