PIEDMONT-Schoenhals, Mavis "Nadine" of Piedmont, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Greenwood County Hospital, in Eureka, at the age of 82. She was born on August 29, 1937, in Eureka, Kansas, the daughter of Hobart Dale "Hobe" and Carse "Marie" (Rader) Scott. She was raised in rural Piedmont and graduated from local schools. She then attended Kansas State University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She started teaching in western Kansas. On May 21, 1960, Nadine was united in marriage to Jake Schoenhals in Derby. To this union, two children were born. They made their home in Haysville and Nadine began teaching middle school and high school at Derby. In all she was a teacher for 28 years, retiring in 1996. She retired in 1996 and they moved to Piedmont in 2004. Nadine helped with farming and ranching until her health forced her to stop. She was an avid quilter and made many beautiful quilts through the years. She also loved sewing and cooking and being involved in the lives of her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Jake of the home; two children, Cindy and husband, Dick Liptak of Wichita; and Kevin Schoenhals of Wichita; three grandchildren: Matthew Munday, Micaela Munday and Kristen and husband, Dave Johnston; and one great-grandchild, Adelyn Johnston. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Daryl "Bob" Scott. Due to the pandemic no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been effected. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Piedmont United Methodist Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Koup Family Funeral Home, which is overseeing arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family online, at koupfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.