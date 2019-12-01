Davis, Max A. Max left this world to live in paradise with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be greatly missed. Survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Jennifer (Jesse) Arjona, Joni Stang, and Laurie (Glenn) Shipley; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Services will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019