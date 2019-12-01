Max A. Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max A. Davis.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Davis, Max A. Max left this world to live in paradise with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be greatly missed. Survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Jennifer (Jesse) Arjona, Joni Stang, and Laurie (Glenn) Shipley; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Services will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.