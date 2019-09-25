MANHATTAN-Brecheisen, Max C. 90, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1949, he married Jean Vinton, his wife of 69 years. He then joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably for 20 years, including a tour of Korea and Vietnam. Following his service career, he returned to Kansas in 1968 and began his business career for Tandy Corporation. He opened the first Topeka, KS Radio Shack. He then moved on as district manager for the state of Kansas and retired in 1985. In retirement, Max and Jean moved back to her family homestead where they spent many years operating a small Hereford cattle farm. Survivors include his wife Jean of the home; 2 sons, Jerry of Junction City and Mark (Judy) Brecheisen of Wichita. He was preceded by his son, Neal. The funeral service will be at 11 am Friday, September 27, 2019, at College Avenue United Methodist Church, Manhattan. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview-Manhattan.

