LeClaire-Calvo, Max Ralph Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sat., March 9, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born to Harold and Amanda (Calvo) LeClaire on December 15, 1953 in Colon, Panama. He retired from the Air Force after 27 years. Max was preceded in death by his father; and nephew, Adrian Arias. He is survived by his mother; wife, Maria (Arias) LeClaire; children, Edgar (Liliana) LeClaire, Max (Danielle) LeClaire, David (Monique) LeClaire; siblings, Dennis Burcar, Dean (Elvira) LeClaire, Ida (Darris) Worcester, Gloria (Walter Ramirez) LeClaire; grandchildren, Casandra, Marivelle, Mia, Sofia, Alana, Sebastien, Savanna, Jace, Thea LeClaire, Chelsea Blake and his loyal companion, Coco. Visitation will be held on Thurs. and Fri. 5-8 pm at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., Wichita. Rosary will be at 9:30 am, with funeral Mass at 10 am, both on Mon. March 18, at St. Anne's Church, 2801 S. Seneca St, Wichita. Donations can be made to the church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019