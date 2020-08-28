1/1
Maxine Armstrong
Armstrong, Maxine was born August 3, 1925 in Caldwell, KS. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 25, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Maxine was born the fourth child of John F. and Juanita A. Hays of Caldwell, KS. Following graduation from Caldwell High School in 1943, she worked for Boeing during WWII and then began her career as a dental assistant. She worked first in Hutchinson then moved back to Wichita and began working with Jack. They were married in December 1967. Although Maxine had no children of her own, she became a loving mother to Jack's five children. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, stepson Craig Armstrong and siblings Pauline Stevens, Tom Hays, Ivan Hays, Jim Hays. She is survived by her stepchildren Dixie (Mike) Butz, Larry Armstrong, Jay (Shearly) Armstrong, Randy (Sue) Armstrong, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as siblings Howard Hays, Virginia Ward, Betty Craig, Deanie Day, Darlene Lowry Marcella Culver, Jane Peters, Elaine Clum, Peggy Meschke, sisters-in-law Bonita Hays, and Jewel Hays. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Maxine was loved by all who knew her and always had room (and a piece of chocolate sheet cake) at her table for anyone who stopped by to say hello. She will be remembered for her loving heart, witty sense of humor and energetic spirit, all of which enriched the lives of those who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all. The family wishes to thank Home Health & Hospice of Kansas and Visiting Angels for their special care.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 28, 2020.
