Yates, Maxine Esther (Zimmer) 83, of Wichita passed away on her birthday, September 15, 2019. She was born September 15, 1936 to John and Esther (Fark) Zimmer in Ellinwood, KS. Maxine married William Lewis Yates on May 14, 1955. They have three children: Brad Yates (Pat) of Wichita, Fr. Mark Yates, C.PP.S. of Lovilia, Iowa, and Susan Yates of Wichita. Maxine was a devoted and loving wife, mother and friend. She worked for 22 years as the head cook in St. Anne School cafeteria. Maxine is survived by her husband William Yates; children: Brad (Pat) Yates, Fr. Mark Yates, C.PP.S., and Susan Yates; brother, William (Jeanine) Zimmer; grandchildren: Kristen Yates and Brandon (Natalie) Yates; great-grandchildren: Kobyn Yates and Elyse Yates; an uncle, two sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. There will be a Rosary at St. Anne Church on Thursday, September 19 at 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne Church on Friday, September 20 at 10:00AM. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Colwich, KS. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anne Catholic Church in loving memory of Maxine.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019

