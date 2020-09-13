Maxine JacksonNovember 17, 1929 - September 8, 2020Augusta, KS - Maxine Jackson, 90, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in El Dorado, KS. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Andover Cemetery, Andover, KS. Maxine was born in Stockton, KS on November 17, 1929, to the late Vida (Turner) and James Earl Hammond. She retired as a Supply Clerk at Beech. She enjoyed reading and doing puzzles. Maxine especially loved to travel and visited 92 countries. She is survived by: son, Ric Newell and wife Yvette of Fort Worth, TX; brother, Kenneth G. Hammond of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Joel Newell (Ayesha), Stephanie Hill (Troy); great-grandchildren, Azaria Newell, Jaesa and Revan Hill. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Carpenter (Irvin), Florence King; brothers, Everett Hammond, Harold Hammond, Warren Hammond. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Kansas Humane Society 3313 N Hillside Wichita, Kansas 67219.