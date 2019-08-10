CONWAY SPRINGS-Kraus, Maxine (Wright) 83, retired USDA Program Technician, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Vigil 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway Springs, Kansas. She was born March 20, 1936 to Jack and Katherine (Sevak) Wright. She married Donnie Matzen on Jan. 1, 1953. He died Aug. 28, 1966. She later married Charles Kraus on Feb. 17, 1968. He died July 3, 2019. Survivors include: sons: Tom (Eileen) Matzen of Lawrence; Jeff (Becky) Matzen of Conway Springs; Brad (Linda) Matzen of Chester, OK; daughters: Krista Kraus of Conway Springs; Shelby (Kevin Davis) Kraus of Derby; brothers: Raymond Wright of Clearwater; Bill Wright of Nampa, Idaho; sister Barbara Kiser of Wichita; half-brother Arizona Adams and half-sister Jimi Adams of Phoenix, AZ; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Memorial established to the Viola Community Hall Fund. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 10, 2019