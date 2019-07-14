Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Louise Cole. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Cole, Maxine Louise passed away on July 9, 2019, at the age of 99. Born in Elkhart, Kansas on April 11, 1920, she spent most of her life in Wichita, Kansas, a town she loved. Maxine is preceded in death by her beloved father Max Cohen, her mother Jeanne and her loving husband, Lee Cole. She is survived by her son, Max Cole (Dody), granddaughters Willie Harrell (Forrest) and Lisa Cole, grandsons John Metersky (Sara) and Lee Cole (Gina), great-grandchildren, Evan, Breezi and Forrest Harrell III, Sam and Ben Metersky, and Carolyn, Parker and Adelyn Cole, and therein lies the problem! She left so much stuff behind and none of us need a thing, except for the Lalique. One of my kids will surely want the Lalique! On the other hand, if you're in the mood for some old TV's, a worn out microwave, oven or fridge, you'll find a bargain very soon. She burned every bit of bread she tried to toast, so I wouldn't recommend the toaster. Outliving most of her friends isn't easy, for her or me. After 84 or so, people stopped dropping by. Therefore I always thought I should go over, stop by, or at least call. Having a faithful caregiver, Sylvia Selman, by her side was a godsend. Our family is extremely grateful. Especially me! Thank you, thank you, thank you, Sylvia, for always being there when we needed you! Now you might think she loved to cook, make beds, knit, crochet, and enjoy a weekly bowling league. Wrong! Parties, gin rummy (in fact any card game), an occasional whiskey sour or two, and living the good life was more to her liking. Her granddaughter, Willie, thinks Maxine was always optimistic and viewed the world through rose-colored glasses. Well...Hello! She lived a rose-colored life. Except when she saw my report cards. No rose-colored glasses then, I assure you! Bottom line? Maxine was a great, great lady and we will miss her smiles and laughter always. Our family will have a private service to celebrate her life, so none of you are invited! We request that any donations in Maxine's honor be made to Sierra Delta (

