Brake, Maxine M. 84, owner of Brake, Inc., passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Rosary, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, January 19; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Clara Downey; husband, Wilfred Brake; son-in-law, Walter Beale; grandchildren, Kevin Louis, Teresa Halstead and Megan Brake; brothers, William and Tom Downey. Survivors: children, Greg (Melody) Brake of Ft. Collins, CO, Joe Brake of Latham, KS, Michelle (Doug) Louis, Janelle (Dennis) Halstead, Mary (John) Reed, Amy (Richard) Chambers, Patrice Beale all of Wichita, Wilfred (Julie) Brake Jr. of Timnath, CO, David (Misty) Brake, Jason (Elizabeth) Brake, Jennifer (Scott) Smith, Nicole (John) Kriegisch, all of Wichita; sister, Delphine Tasset; 43 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Memorials established with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235 and St. Anthony Family Shelter, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020