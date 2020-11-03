Maxine (Ferrell) Palmer
October 31, 1926 - October 31, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Maxine (Ferrell) Palmer, age 94, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Wednesday, Nov. 4, w/ family present 4-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Graveside Services, 11am, Thursday, Nov. 5, at Waco Cemetery, Waco. Preceded by husband, Duane; parents, Samuel and Mary (Martin) Ferrell; brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Josh Mahoney and MeLynn Massey; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Palmer. Survived by children, Bennett Palmer of Cathedral City, CA, Garold (Cindy) Palmer of Grove, OK, Keith Palmer of Wichita, Mary (Doug) Polk of Derby, Tod Palmer of Haysville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial: Down Syndrome Society of Wichita, 9415 E. Harry, Ste. 405, Wichita, KS 67207. www.shinklemortuary.com
