HAYSVILLE-Shinkle, May E. 78, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born December 14, 1941 to Gilford and Florence (Russell) Roat in Fredonia, KS. May retired from the Derby Post Office after working as a postal clerk for 32 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Shinkle; son, Tim Shinkle; brothers, Jim Roat, Butch Roat, and Billy Roat; brother-in-law, Gary Starmer; and grandson, Jayden Cherry. May is survived by her children, Tina (John) Napier and Terry Shinkle; siblings, Bud Roat and Marie Starmer; 6 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 10 am, Friday, January 24, 2020, both at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020