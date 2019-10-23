Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mayme Pearl Barnett Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

URBANDALE, IA-Ward, Mayme Pearl Barnett age 103, formerly of Wichita, Kansas, died on October 19, 2019 in Urbandale, IA after a long, faith-filled and happy life. She was born on May 28, 1916 to Dudley Burney and Goldie Bruce Barnett in Harrisonville, Missouri. After her mother's death in 1921, Mayme Pearl and her older brother, Henry Clinton Barnett, were raised by their father and their beloved aunt, Margaret Barnett (Marmie). They moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where they were active in Westport Presbyterian Church. Mayme Pearl graduated from Westport High School and attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Mayme Pearl married William E. Ward on January 24, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri. Her husband Bill served in the Navy as a communications officer in the Pacific during World War II. Their twin sons, William H. and Robert B. Ward, were born in 1946. The family moved to Wichita, Kansas in 1950 where Bill worked as a C.P.A. for Arthur Young and Company, soon becoming a partner in the firm. As a mother and homemaker in Wichita, Mayme Pearl was active in PEO and at First Presbyterian Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed tennis, drawing and writing. Her son Bill became an attorney with the E.P.A. and her son Bob became a United Methodist minister in Iowa. Mayme Pearl was preceded in death by her husband in 1991 and her son Bill in 1995. In 2008, she moved to the Des Moines, Iowa area to be near her son, Rev. Bob Ward. She is survived by son Bob and his wife Martha of Urbandale, IA, grandson David Ward of Denver, CO, and daughter-in-law Laurie Ward of Lawrence, KS, as well as nieces and nephews who remember her fondly. The family is grateful for the fine care which Mayme Pearl received from the staff at Bickford Cottage of Urbandale. In keeping with her request, no services will be held, and a private inurnment of ashes will take place at a later date at the Highland Park Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Wichita, Kansas; Westport Presbyterian Church of Kansas City, Missouri; or the church of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at

URBANDALE, IA-Ward, Mayme Pearl Barnett age 103, formerly of Wichita, Kansas, died on October 19, 2019 in Urbandale, IA after a long, faith-filled and happy life. She was born on May 28, 1916 to Dudley Burney and Goldie Bruce Barnett in Harrisonville, Missouri. After her mother's death in 1921, Mayme Pearl and her older brother, Henry Clinton Barnett, were raised by their father and their beloved aunt, Margaret Barnett (Marmie). They moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where they were active in Westport Presbyterian Church. Mayme Pearl graduated from Westport High School and attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Mayme Pearl married William E. Ward on January 24, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri. Her husband Bill served in the Navy as a communications officer in the Pacific during World War II. Their twin sons, William H. and Robert B. Ward, were born in 1946. The family moved to Wichita, Kansas in 1950 where Bill worked as a C.P.A. for Arthur Young and Company, soon becoming a partner in the firm. As a mother and homemaker in Wichita, Mayme Pearl was active in PEO and at First Presbyterian Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed tennis, drawing and writing. Her son Bill became an attorney with the E.P.A. and her son Bob became a United Methodist minister in Iowa. Mayme Pearl was preceded in death by her husband in 1991 and her son Bill in 1995. In 2008, she moved to the Des Moines, Iowa area to be near her son, Rev. Bob Ward. She is survived by son Bob and his wife Martha of Urbandale, IA, grandson David Ward of Denver, CO, and daughter-in-law Laurie Ward of Lawrence, KS, as well as nieces and nephews who remember her fondly. The family is grateful for the fine care which Mayme Pearl received from the staff at Bickford Cottage of Urbandale. In keeping with her request, no services will be held, and a private inurnment of ashes will take place at a later date at the Highland Park Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Wichita, Kansas; Westport Presbyterian Church of Kansas City, Missouri; or the church of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.ouellettefuneralandcremationcare.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close