CLEARWATER-Lemon, Maynard "Mud" age 86, ret.Vulcan employee/USD 264 bus driver, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Memorial Services, 10am, Friday, November 8th, First Baptist Church, Clearwater. Committal Services, 3pm, Fri., Nov. 8th, Pawhuska Cemetery, Pawhuska, OK. Preceded by his parents, Johnie Lemon, Sr, and Margaret Lemon; brother, Johnie Lemon, Jr; sister, Ida Lee Stuart. Survivors: daughters, Tammy (Tim) Kirstatter of Clearwater, Jamie (Roger) Johnson of Wichita; son, Dave (Suzy) Lemon of Flower Mound, TX; brother, Wayne Lemon of Pawhuska, OK; former wife, Sue Lemon, of Clearwater; grandchildren, Caleb Kirstatter, Shanda Langston Berry, Kaylee Kirstatter Seal, Gavin Johnson, Kelcey Johnson, Christopher Trumpy; great-grandchildren, Jada and Madison Seal. Memorials: Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd, Bldg 200, Ste 213, Wichita, KS 67226 OR , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019