Reid, Maynard born June 13, 1942 to Ayers and Iola Reid in Ellsworth, KS and died February 28, 2020. He graduated from East H.S. in 1960 and obtained his Bachelor's in Business from WSU. In 1963, he married Mary Lou Lanphere, they were married for 57 years. They were blessed with three children, Chrissy, Scott, and Brad. On February 16, 2020, Maynard celebrated his 14th year of sobriety and dedicated his time to helping/mentoring others with substance abuse. Maynard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brad Reid; sister, Barbara Graham; nephew, Denny Graham; in-laws, Leo and Helena Lanphere. Survivors: wife, Mary Lou Reid; children, Chrissy (Loren) Elsen, Scott (Pam) Reid; grandchildren, Reid (Megan), Sami, Blake, Eric, Sydney, and Carter; one great grandson, Kaiden. Rosary will be at 10:00am, Friday, March 6th, with a Funeral Mass following at 10:30am, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212 and The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214.



