Weber, Maynard Vernon 66, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born in Marion, Kansas on November 2, 1953 to Vernon and Gladys (McKibbin) Weber. He attended school at Heights High School and graduated in 1971. He was a Maintenance Supervisor. He loved going to the lake and fishing. He could build anything he set his mind to. He was a great artist who could draw anything. Maynard was preceded in death by his parents and brother Eddie Weber. He is survived by his son Mason (Kendra) Weber of Wichita; his daughters Anastasia (David) Pike of Wichita, Kimberly (Dustin) Frederick and Pennie (Eric) Schaffer, all of Sedgwick; sisters Janice Maus and her late husband Francis of Wichita, Connie (Cliff) Hodson of Marion, Kansas; 12 grandchildren, Skylar, Addisyn, Stella, Braedyn, Daelyn, Jaxtyn, Braxton, Bryson, Piper, Ellis, Olivia and Emersyn. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020