Van Irvin, Mazella Jean was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma November 7, 1938, passed away October 6, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Retired Via Christi St. Francis employee. Survived by children, Cynthia R. (Alfred) Dunn-Smith, Craig A. (Brenda) Walker; sisters, Shirley M. Walker and Elaine Wheeler Walker; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at New Life Church and Outreach Center. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 10, 2019