DERBY-McLain, Melanie D. (Beck) Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thurs, Jan. 30, w/ family present 5:30-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Celebration of Life Service, 2pm, Fri, Jan. 31, Calvary Baptist Church, Derby. Melanie Darae Beck McLain was born Aug. 30, 1956 to John & Doris (Dot) Beck in Leesburg, FL. She stepped from this life through Heaven's gates on Jan. 25, 2020. Melanie married Thomas McLain on June 3,1976. Preceded by father, John Beck & brother, Danny Beck. Survived by mother, Doris (Charlie) Beck-Cole of Leesburg, FL; husband, Thomas; mother-in-law Kathryn (Brenda) McLain of Derby; children, Tara McLain & Rachel (Stephen) Elliott all of Wichita, Olivia (Seth) Crow & David Max (Amber) McLain all of Waco, TX; 9 grandchildren, Andrew, Sophia, Alyvia, Emma, Ruby, Ezekiel, Cyrus, Remington & one on the way. Memorial: Calvary Baptist Church (Missions), 1636 E. Patriot Ave, Derby, KS 67037. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020