Melanie D. (Beck) McLain

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie D. (Beck) McLain.
Service Information
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N Lamar Ave
Haysville, KS
67060
(316)-522-6228
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-McLain, Melanie D. (Beck) Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thurs, Jan. 30, w/ family present 5:30-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Celebration of Life Service, 2pm, Fri, Jan. 31, Calvary Baptist Church, Derby. Melanie Darae Beck McLain was born Aug. 30, 1956 to John & Doris (Dot) Beck in Leesburg, FL. She stepped from this life through Heaven's gates on Jan. 25, 2020. Melanie married Thomas McLain on June 3,1976. Preceded by father, John Beck & brother, Danny Beck. Survived by mother, Doris (Charlie) Beck-Cole of Leesburg, FL; husband, Thomas; mother-in-law Kathryn (Brenda) McLain of Derby; children, Tara McLain & Rachel (Stephen) Elliott all of Wichita, Olivia (Seth) Crow & David Max (Amber) McLain all of Waco, TX; 9 grandchildren, Andrew, Sophia, Alyvia, Emma, Ruby, Ezekiel, Cyrus, Remington & one on the way. Memorial: Calvary Baptist Church (Missions), 1636 E. Patriot Ave, Derby, KS 67037. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.