Melba Dee (Brock) Erhart
1932 - 2020
EDMOND, OK-Erhart, Melba Dee (Brock) passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Melba was born in Stafford, Kansas on September 4, 1932, to Gilbert and Edith Dee (Dickson) Brock. When she was five years old the family moved from the farm south of Stafford, Kansas to St. John, Kansas. She was baptized at the age of 13 in the Church of Christ. Melba graduated from St. John High School in 1950. Melba married William E. Erhart in San Diego, California on February 9, 1951. After Bill's Navy enlistment was up, they lived in Larned, Kansas briefly and for 35 years in Montezuma, Kansas while Bill was an agent at the John Deere dealership in Montezuma. In 1988, Melba and Bill moved to Wichita, Kansas. Melba worked for the March of Dimes and MultiMedia Security/Protection One in Wichita. Bill passed away in 1991. In 2009, Melba moved to Edmond, Oklahoma to be near her children. She is survived by her children; Tim and Marna Erhart of Bonner Springs, Kansas, Linda Erhart of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Vickie Baker of Edmond, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Brock of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Glenna Bailey and husband, Wayne of Urbana, Illinois. Preceding her in death were her husband and parents. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
July 22, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathies and condolences on the loss of your Mother.
I am so sorry to hear of her passing. I met Melba playing bridge in Edmond. She was a delight and so much fun to be with. Rest In Peace my friend.
Karen
Friend
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
