Gombkoto, Melba R. 100, Retired Teacher, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Rosary will be at 9:30 am; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, February 11, 2019, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Steve G. Gombkoto; 1 brother; parents, August and Ella Fietz. Survived by her daughter, Donna (John, Deceased) Monahan; grandchildren, Todd (Lisa) Molony, Kelly Davis; niece, Jan McCoy; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Andrew, Madison, Allison, Steven, Kristen; two great-great-grandchildren, Zayne, Jake; great-nieces and nephew, Robert, Sarah and Megan McCoy. A memorial has been established with: Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church, 12626 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019