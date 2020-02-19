Satterlee, Melba Viola (Grier) 95, passed away February 13, 2020, in South Sioux City, NE. She was married to Lyle E. Grier from July 27, 1952, until his passing December 14, 1985. She was married to Louis E. Satterlee from February 27, 1994, until his passing June 28, 2003. Survivors: son, Bradley Grier, and wife, Marla, of South Sioux City, NE; granddaughter, Tarin (Grier) Jennings, and husband, Spencer, and great-grandchildren, Jenna, Ainsley and Angler living in Blair, NE; son, Douglas D. Grier, preceded her in death on January 2, 2011. Services, 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 22 at Downing & Lahey West, 10515 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020