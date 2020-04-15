Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melda Lou Dimick. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Dimick, Melda Lou 86, died on April 11, 2020 after experiencing the effects of dementia for more than 13 years. Her infectious smile gave a small glimpse of the spirit she carried as a devoted wife, loving mother, and amazing grandmother. Melda is survived by her husband of 66 years, Allen Dimick; her children, Sue (Dan) Boggs, Jeff Dimick, Carla (David) Walulik, and Bruce Dimick; 5 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, John (Fern) Moreland; and a host of nieces and nephews. Melda's faith in God was the focus of her life. She was an active member of the Westlink Church of Christ in Wichita for 51 years where she taught children the stories of the Bible, provided countless meals for members in need, hosted guests in her home, and showed the love of Jesus through her daily life. She honored her calling by providing constant, loving care for her husband and family and opening her arms to strangers. Melda graduated from High School in Deerfield, KS where she lived with her parents (Carl and Helen Moreland) and seven siblings. She married Allen Dimick in 1953 and moved with him to Fort Sill, OK until his discharge from the U.S. Army. Their other homes include Exira, IA, Kansas City, MO, Raytown, MO, and Wichita, KS. Melda's wish was to be remembered "as a person who treated others the way she wanted to be treated." She also hoped that "they would say that she was kind and thoughtful of people." Her wishes and hopes are reality. There will be a come and go viewing available from 10AM-5PM, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service to be scheduled after the "Shelter in Place" orders are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Simple House, 1924 West Douglas, Wichita, KS 67203.



