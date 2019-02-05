Hines-Collins, Meldra 81, born in Belzoni, Mississippi, Machine Operator with Tweco Products. Going Home Celebration will be held 11:00am Friday, February 8, 2019 at New Beginning 7th Day Adventist. She leaves to cherish her son, Anthony (Eunice) Collins; three daughters, Linda (Billy) Walker, Meldra (Jimmy) Richard, Angela "Angie" (Larry) Sanders; brothers, Robert (Barbara Ann) Collins, Fredrick B. Collins; sisters, Mary Hardeman, Sarah Johnson and Verma J. Harris; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and host of family and friends. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meldra Hines-Collins.
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019