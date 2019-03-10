Moye, Melina Marie loving mother, grandmother and daughter, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 51. Memorial service is 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway Ave, Haysville, KS 67060. Melina was strong-willed, loving, fun and outgoing. She was a devoted carrier to her customers for the Wichita Eagle and always giving her time in helping others. Preceded in death by her twin sister, Deena and father, Don. Survivors include her children, Randy Baca, Jordan Rector, Vincent Alvarado, and Emily Walker; mother, Sharon Betley; significant other, Leroy Swenson; and grandchildren, A'Miyah, Isabella and Kala Rector. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019