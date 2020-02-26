GRENOLA-Dierks, Melinda A. 75, Grenola, KS, passed away, February 23, 2020. Born August 20, 1944 in Hutchinson, KS, she was the daughter of Joseph Burton and Edith May (Griffin) Ward. She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962. She was married LaRue T. Dierks. They made their home in Grenola, KS. Melinda taught science at Burden High School for many years before receiving her master's in education from Wichita State University. She then went to work for the Special Service Coop through the Winfield School District where she taught gifted students and later taught the visually impaired. She then worked for Cowley County Community College in the science department teaching at the satellite location in Derby. Later, Melinda taught at the Wichita Area Technical College until retiring again in 2017. Melinda was a member of the Grenola Christian Church. Her family includes her son Jason Dierks and wife, Mickey of Douglass; and her grandsons, which were her pride and joy, Luke and Sage Dierks of Douglass. Services on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Grenola. www.milesfuneralservice.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020