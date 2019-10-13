Robinson, Melissa L. 54, formerly of Conway Springs, musician and aircraft upholsterer, died Thursday, October 3, 2019. Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. She was born April 18, 1965, the daughter of Jay and Nelwyn (Ward) Robinson and was a 1983 graduate of Conway Springs High School. Preceded in death by her mother and a great-niece, Eleanor Robinson. Survivors: father, Jay of Wichita; brothers, Dennis of Edmond, OK, Marc (Jennifer) of Viola; sister, Debbie Robinson of Andover. Memorial has been established to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019