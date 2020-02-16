JASPER, GA-Travis, Melissa Marie (Mahalic) 53, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Northside Hospital Cherokee, Canton, GA. She was born June 13, 1966 to William and Eunice Mahalic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Melissa lived in Wichita and surrounding towns for the past 35 years, more recently in Jasper, Georgia the past 3 years. She was preceded in death by her father, William G. Mahalic. She is survived by her husband, David Travis of Jasper, Georgia; mother, Eunice Mahalic of Wichita, Kansas; children, Amanda Bruce (Clinton) of Arkansas City, Kansas, Cody Aregood of Wichita, Kansas, Harley Davidson (Stephanie) of Clearwater, Kansas; step-children, Cassondra Travis, of Jasper, GA, David Travis of Cumming, Georgia, Brandon Gandy of Bluff City, Kansas; grandchildren, Brianna Bruce; sister, Margo Mahalic of Derby, Kansas; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Becky Mahalic of Westminster, Colorado. Arrangements were entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory in Jasper, Georgia.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020