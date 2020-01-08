DERBY-Welch, Melitta "Kate" 75, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born November 4, 1944 in Berlin, Germany. Kate spent the better part of her life working with mentally challenged children and adults. She enjoyed making jewelry, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Erika Fraser; brother, Hans Rohr; and daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Welch. Kate is survived by her husband of 44 years, Curtis Welch; children, Martin (Tracey) Loy, Robert Welch, Emma Welch, Sara (Will) Ungerer; grandchildren, Gemma Loy, Simon (Jessica) Loy, Tyler (Stephanie) Wedel, Noah Ungerer, Drake Goseland, and Ashlee Goseland; and 7 great-grandchildren. A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 250 W. Douglas Ave. Suite 110, Wichita, KS 67202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020