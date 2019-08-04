Melody A. Cotton

HAYSVILLE-Cotton, Melody A. 56, passed away, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born February 19, 1963 to Leonard and Joy (Keown) Harris in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lin Harris; and niece, Falanne Harris. Melody is survived by her husband of 38 years, Roger Cotton; children, Ryan (Jennifer) Cotton and Katrina Cotton; granddaughter, Alyanna Guillen; sister, Marla (Kurt) Urban; niece, Kaela Schneider; and a large extended family. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
Funeral Home Details