Melody Lee
Lee, Melody Melody (Mel) Ann Lee, born June 20, 1960 past July 01, 2020. Mel is preceded in death by Lucilla (Cathy) Lee, survived by her father Charles (Betty) Lee, Brother Donald Lee, Sister Carol (Buddy) Koehn, Step Brother Roger (Sharon) Lee, and Step Sister Judy Lee. Viewing is Tuesday, July 07, 1pm-5pm at Old Mission Mortuary, 3424 E 21st Street. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 08 at 1pm at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N Oliver. In lieu of flowers memorials have been set up in her name for the Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL) and the Kansas Honor Flight.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 7, 2020.
