Melva A. Goodman
1926 - 2020
Melva A. Goodman
September 19, 1926 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Melva A. Goodman, 94, retired Boeing Administrative Clerk, passed away November 18, 2020. Born September 19, 1926 in Colorado Springs, CO., the daughter of Virgil E. and Laurene Clark. She was a Wichita East High School graduate, attended Emporia Teachers College during World War II and received an emergency teaching certificate. She was a life time member of Trinity Baptist Church and a life long member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie L. Goodman; brothers, Virgil and Howard Clark; sister, Arlene Holder; son, Robert L. Bryant; and grandson, William "Scott" Bryant. Survivors include son, William Bryant, Derby, KS; step-sons, Norman and David Goodman; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and five nephews. A family viewing is scheduled from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at Smith Mortuary in Derby on Tuesday, November 24. The graveside burial at Old Mission Cemetery in Wichita will follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita 67218, for those who wish to make a donation.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
