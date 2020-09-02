Melva Jean Murphy

September 3, 2020

Rose Hill, KS - 91, died Monday, August 31, 2020. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Dunlap Cemetery, Rose Hill. Her family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merton Dreve Murphy; brother, Charles Hillis and two great-grandchildren. Melva is survived by: her children, Marcia Hayes (Craig) St. Joseph, Missouri, Marilyn Petty (Joe), Smolan, Kansas, Mary Martin (Buddy) Sedgwick, Kansas, and Michael Murphy, Rose Hill; seven grandchildren, Casey (Ashley) Hayes, Maddison Hayes, Jennifer (Jamie) Helsel, Jeremy (Brooke) Petty, Tiffany (Sharif) Mekkaoui, Thane Martin, and Matt (Emily) Murphy; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister Mary Kay Shook; sister-in-law Virginia Murphy; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with Rose Hill Friends Church, 14062 SW 180th St, Rose Hill, KS 67133.





