Rust, Melvilene L. 76, Retired USD 259 employee passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon M. and Genevieve Wood; sister, Beverly McDonald; and son-in-law, Billy Evans. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; children, Parris (Bay) Nottingham, Ronda Evans, Denise (Don) Hewitt and Kenneth (Teresa) Nottingham; stepdaughter, Ginger (Michelle) Rust; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lonnie (Nancy) Wood, Gordon M. Wood and Marsha (Donnie) Goodman. A family visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Baker Funeral Home-Wichita Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 So. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202. Her ashes will be laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

