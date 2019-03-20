Melvilene L. Rust

Rust, Melvilene L. 76, Retired USD 259 employee passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon M. and Genevieve Wood; sister, Beverly McDonald; and son-in-law, Billy Evans. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; children, Parris (Bay) Nottingham, Ronda Evans, Denise (Don) Hewitt and Kenneth (Teresa) Nottingham; stepdaughter, Ginger (Michelle) Rust; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lonnie (Nancy) Wood, Gordon M. Wood and Marsha (Donnie) Goodman. A family visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Baker Funeral Home-Wichita Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 So. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202. Her ashes will be laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019
