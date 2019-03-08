Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Charles Leonard. View Sign

Leonard, Melvin Charles 68, of Wichita, Kansas; loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, and son, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 after a short but brave fight with lymphoma. Melvin was born on June 17, 1950 in San Diego, California and raised in Emporia, Kansas. He graduated from Emporia State University and spent his career working in manufacturing quality control, retiring from Wescon Products in 2016. Post retirement he was working part-time in quality assurance at ASC. He was a lifelong fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, KC Chiefs and Royals. Melvin was a car enthusiast and spent years drag racing, including his prized 1964 Nova wagon. Over the years he also enjoyed playing golf, traveling and his weekly bowling league, even bowling a perfect 300, twice! He was preceded in death by his parents; Elaine and William Whitehouse, and Charles Leonard. He is survived by his cherished wife; Maria Leonard, children; Kelly Leonard (Paul Haskell) of Wichita, Kansas, Jennie Pearsall (Tom) of Menands, NY, Greg Leonard (Melissa) of Wichita, Kansas, grandchildren; Owen, Violet, and Georgia Pearsall of Menands, NY, step-children; Adrian Garza, Erika Garza, Betty Garza, and Valentin Rodriguez of Wichita, and Samantha (Ryan) Matthews of Van Alstyne, Texas, step-grandchildren; Anthony and Alexander Garza of Wichita, Kansas, and Meg Matthews of Van Alstyne, Texas. He is also survived by extended family and many dear friends. Services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle's Nest Fellowship, 12000 West 29th St N, Wichita, KS 67223. Memorial has been established with of Wichita.

Leonard, Melvin Charles 68, of Wichita, Kansas; loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, and son, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 after a short but brave fight with lymphoma. Melvin was born on June 17, 1950 in San Diego, California and raised in Emporia, Kansas. He graduated from Emporia State University and spent his career working in manufacturing quality control, retiring from Wescon Products in 2016. Post retirement he was working part-time in quality assurance at ASC. He was a lifelong fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, KC Chiefs and Royals. Melvin was a car enthusiast and spent years drag racing, including his prized 1964 Nova wagon. Over the years he also enjoyed playing golf, traveling and his weekly bowling league, even bowling a perfect 300, twice! He was preceded in death by his parents; Elaine and William Whitehouse, and Charles Leonard. He is survived by his cherished wife; Maria Leonard, children; Kelly Leonard (Paul Haskell) of Wichita, Kansas, Jennie Pearsall (Tom) of Menands, NY, Greg Leonard (Melissa) of Wichita, Kansas, grandchildren; Owen, Violet, and Georgia Pearsall of Menands, NY, step-children; Adrian Garza, Erika Garza, Betty Garza, and Valentin Rodriguez of Wichita, and Samantha (Ryan) Matthews of Van Alstyne, Texas, step-grandchildren; Anthony and Alexander Garza of Wichita, Kansas, and Meg Matthews of Van Alstyne, Texas. He is also survived by extended family and many dear friends. Services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle's Nest Fellowship, 12000 West 29th St N, Wichita, KS 67223. Memorial has been established with of Wichita. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.