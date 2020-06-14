Melvin E. "Mel" Loveland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IDANA-Loveland, Melvin E. "Mel" Age 85, of Idana, KS passed on May 30, 2020 from pneumonia. A memorial service will be held at the Kansas Masonic home in Wichita when the pandemic improves. Mel's Graveside service, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Wichita is limited to family due to Covid. Mel was born in Kansas on November 14, 1934. He was married to Frances Tracy and had his first child, Melva Loveland. Melvin remarried Helen Wentz in 1957. They had two children, Jeanne Loveland Freiberger and Steve Loveland. Mel followed his father, Everett Loveland, into the Tool and Die profession until he was disabled in 1966. Mel was passionate about the Masons for over 60 years. He also was in Scottish Rite and the Shriners. Mel enjoyed his family and friends, loved to joke and tease. He never knew any strangers, just friends he hadn't met yet. Melvin is survived by his 3 children; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. For information about a future memorial, email: lovelandj@gmail.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved