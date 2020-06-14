IDANA-Loveland, Melvin E. "Mel" Age 85, of Idana, KS passed on May 30, 2020 from pneumonia. A memorial service will be held at the Kansas Masonic home in Wichita when the pandemic improves. Mel's Graveside service, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Wichita is limited to family due to Covid. Mel was born in Kansas on November 14, 1934. He was married to Frances Tracy and had his first child, Melva Loveland. Melvin remarried Helen Wentz in 1957. They had two children, Jeanne Loveland Freiberger and Steve Loveland. Mel followed his father, Everett Loveland, into the Tool and Die profession until he was disabled in 1966. Mel was passionate about the Masons for over 60 years. He also was in Scottish Rite and the Shriners. Mel enjoyed his family and friends, loved to joke and tease. He never knew any strangers, just friends he hadn't met yet. Melvin is survived by his 3 children; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. For information about a future memorial, email: lovelandj@gmail.com.