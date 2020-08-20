VALLEY CENTER-Kincheloe, Melvin Eugene 77, of Valley Center, formerly of Arkansas City, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory of Arkansas City. Burial will follow in the Parker Cemetery. Pastor Bobby Massey will officiate. Friends may greet the family 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. The family asks that all of those coming to the visitation and service observe COVID-19 mandates of social distancing and wearing of masks. Melvin was born May 10, 1943, in Arkansas City, to Paul and Esther Kincheloe. He was reared and educated in Arkansas City, attending local schools before transferring to the Ponca Military Academy in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Melvin married Carolyn Kirkpatrick on February 14, 1982, in Dodge City, Kansas. Melvin worked as a USDA Meat inspector for 37 years before retiring. He was also an avid taxidermist, helping to establish the Kansas Taxidermy Association and was a longtime board member of the National Association of Taxidermist. Survivors include his wife Carolyn of the home; daughters Roxanna and husband Matt James, and Renee and husband Leroy Prosser, all of Arkansas City; son Lance and wife Sara Kincheloe of Wichita; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Mark. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Michael J Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's Disease or the American Cancer Society
. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
.