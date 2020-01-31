Davis, Melvin Wade "Mel" passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. Born July 7, 1939 in Sacramento, California he was preceded in death by his father, Richard Walker Davis and mother, Twylite Amelia Johnson Davis, of Minneapolis, Minnesota and his brother, Buddy Wayne Davis, of Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Guthrie Davis, his siblings Thomas Conrad Giddings, Sandra Lee Giddings and Linda Sue Gagne, his seven children, David, Laurie, Michael, Erica, Jason, Casey and Eric as well as his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mel was an Army veteran and paratrooper, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a beloved friend to countless others. He served God and his community in many ways, most notably through his commitment and service to the Alcoholics Anonymous community of Wichita. Known for his sense of humor, his hard-won wisdom and his tremendous wit, he was never shy of giving a helping hand or picking up the phone at any hour of the day or night to help someone in need. His memory will live on in the family who loves him dearly and in those whom he helped in their struggles with addiction. You are loved Mel. Enjoy your peace, you have earned it. Services will be held Saturday, February 1 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. 132 S. Milwood, Wichita, KS. A reception and dinner will follow. All are welcome to join and share their memories.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020