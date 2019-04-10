Redburn, Melvin Wilcox 96, retired owner of Rental Ranch, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Funeral Service will be 2:00pm Thursday, April 11th, with Visitation one hour prior to service, both at Woodland United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Walnut Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in El Dorado, KS. Melvin was a proud WWII Veteran as well as a Wildlife and Western Artist. He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Opal Redburn; and 3 siblings. Survivors include son, Mel (Cathy) Redburn; brother, Howard (Barb) Redburn; grandchildren, Gina Redburn, Melody Redburn (Mike Brown) and Darren (Tiffany) Redburn; 3 great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with Ducks Unlimited, Woodland United Methodist Church and Kansas Honor Flight. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019