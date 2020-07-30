CAPE FAIR, MO-Fike, Melvon Darrell "Barney" 80, of Cape Fair, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Moundridge, Kansas. He was born August 22, 1939, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. His parents were Eli and Charlotte Corain (Hoyt) Nelson. Darrell graduated from West High School in Wichita, Kansas. He was a route delivery driver for Pepsi Co in Wichita where he raised his family. In his retirement, he moved to Cape Fair, Missouri. He worked for Walmart in Branson, Missouri. Darrell married Carol Percival on March 30, 1962. She survives of the home. Darrell loved fishing, boating, antique cars, motorcycles, and playing pinochle. He is also survived by five children, Jayne Fike (Kenny Welch), Wichita, KS., James (Tina) Porter, Peck, KS., Hope Fike, Goessel, KS., Jason Fike, El Dorado, KS., and Angela Stucky, McPherson, KS.; grandchildren, Heather, Amber, Matthew, Bradley, Nakisha and Amanda; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Dean) Marshall; and sister-in-law, Marci Nelson, both of Wichita, KS.; and many nieces and nephews. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Iona (Fike) Monroe; and brother, Woodrow "Woody" Nelson. Cremation is planned. Inurnment will be at West Zion Cemetery, Moundridge, KS. A memorial service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.



