Massey, MeLynn A. 42, passed away on January 21, 2020. She was a beloved special education teacher, also a adjunct teacher at Butler County Community College and later was a substitute teacher and tutor. She is survived by her father, Tim (Kathy) Massey; step-mother, Marilyn Massey; grandmother, Nada Massey; five siblings, Melissa (Shawn) Horseman, Stephanie (Kris Charlson) Massey, Brent Henry, Brittny Harmon, Courtny (Dylan) Atteberry; four nieces; one nephew; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020
