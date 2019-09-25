Mendi Kathleen Cotter

Cotter, Mendi Kathleen 30, Director of Communications for St. Paul University Parish at WSU, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Thursday, September 26; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Friday, September 27, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Mendi, a loving wife and mother, was very active in Big Brothers Big Sisters and was passionate about providing a thriving community for students at St. Paul University Parish. Preceded in death by grandparents, Bennie Herboldsheimer, Leo and Hazel Egging, and niece, Violet Egging. Survivors: husband, Jason; stepchildren, Austin and Brianna Cotter; parents, Michael and Patrice Egging; sisters, Lynette (Chris) Freeman, Michele (Kevin) Hamm; brothers, Luke (Jenny) Egging, Matthew (Katie) Egging, Patrick (Ludi) Egging, and her grandmother, Charlyn Herboldsheimer. Memorials: St. Paul University Parish, 1810 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208 and Big Brothers Big Sisters, 310 E. 2nd St. N., Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
