Pickering, Mercedes B. 91, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. No services will be held. Her granddaughter, Ashley writes the following about her grandmother: Mercedes Pickering was a very sophisticated and extraordinary woman to say the least. She achieved so much in life as an educator, principal, author and musician. She was a wife of 71 years to my grandpa, Victor Pickering. She was an incredible mother with a heart of gold that touched the lives of so many. She was a fierce leader for children and followed her passion to love and guide them in education. You're home now grandma and will forever be a beautiful and young angel. Mercedes was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Gladys White, and son, Wayne Pickering. Survivors: husband, Victor "Vic" W. Pickering; grandchildren, Ashley (Brent) Winter of Andale, Makayla Michels, Brielle Michels, Adaline Winter; daughter-in-law, Lisa Perry. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St., #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019