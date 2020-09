Merida HenrySeptember 5, 1951 - September 19, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Merida K. Henry, 69, retired Spears Restaurant & Pie Shop, passed away Sept. 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith & Betty Showalter. Survivors include her husband, Joe Henry; sons, Shane (Dana), Jeffrey, and Joe; brother, Ken Showalter; sisters, Donna (Larry) Pierce, Karen Sevick; 3 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the KS Humane Society. She is very loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.