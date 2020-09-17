1/1
Merideth Crespo
1951 - 2020
Merideth Crespo
April 13, 1951 - September 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - age 69, retired Insurance Illustrator, loving wife, mother, sister and friend passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Dorothy (McCurry) Bennett. Survived by her husband of 43 years Rico, daughter Teresa (Kenny) Crespo-Hartley, brother Rick Bennett, nieces Kayla and Karley Bennett and nephew Ryan Bennett. Visitation with family present 9am-1pm, Sat. Sept. 19, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
