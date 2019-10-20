Marks-Edwards, Merilene born July 12, 1924 in Clearview, Oklahoma, passed away October 13, 2019. Survived by children, Fred (Diane) Edwards, Jr. and Janice (Edwards) McKinzie; brothers and sisters, Otis Marks, Jimmie (Earnestine) Marks, Derea Marks (John), Helen Sparks, Reba Newman, Imogene Jordon, Martha Bradley, Wanda Scott, Sylvia (Chester) Selmon and Barbara (Kevin) Lorrance; 7 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren. Wake Service: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Oct. 25, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Sat., Oct. 26, Tabernacle Bible Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019