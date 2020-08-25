CUNNINGHAM - McCune, Merle J. 93, passed away August 22, 2020 at Hilltop Manor in Cunningham. He was born November 26, 1926 at the family farm outside of Benton, KS to Leonard G and Elizabeth (Egan) McCune. He was one of eight sons. He attended schools in Benton where he graduated in 1944. He then enlisted the United States Navy upon his graduation. After his discharge from the Navy in 1946 he attended Eldorado Junior College where he was a letterman both in basketball and track. While there he met the beautiful redheaded Donna Denny. They were married in 1949 in Tulsa, OK., where Merle had gone to work for Skelly Oil Co. They were married for 56 years. He worked in Tulsa, Eldorado, Medicine Lodge, Jetmore, Cunningham, Bazine, Gridley and he retired in 1990 Pratt. He was a member of the Medicine Lodge Masonic Lodge and the Pratt, Rotary Club. He enjoyed golfing and fishing and was an avid sports fan. He is survived by ; Son, John McCune of Preston KS. one brother, Marvin of Twonda, KS. 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Merle is preceded in death by his Wife, Donna Denny; Father, Leonard G McCune; Mother, Elizabeth Egan; Two Sons, Jim and Jeff. Daughter, Kathy McCune; Brothers, Kenneth,Vernon, Chuck, Everitt Lee and Orville. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27th, from 9 am to 8 pm with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 pm at Larrison Mortuary, Pratt. Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at Benton Cemetery, Benton. Memorials may be made to Cunningham Athletics Department in care of Larrison Mortuary 300 Country Club Rd. Pratt, KS 67412. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com
.