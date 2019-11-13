Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle J. Yoder. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Yoder, Merle J. 74, died November 12, 2019 at his home in Wichita, Kansas. He was born January 28, 1945 in Hutchinson, Kansas to John B and Anna (Jones) Yoder. Merle was an over-the-road truck driver. He was owner and operator of Merle Yoder Trucking and drove for M Bruenger Trucking and Metro Xpress. Merle loved racing motorcycles and formula Fords. He had his private pilot's license and owned his own airplane. He was a member of First Mennonite Brethren Church. Merle married Judith (Johnson) Thiel on September 4, 1976. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his children; Sheila (Joe) Paiz, Pensacola, FL.; Jedidiah "Jett" Yoder, Wichita, KS., Keturah (Matt) Lee, Wichita, KS.; brother, Jimmy (Irene) Yoder, South Hutchinson, KS.; sister, Miriam Yoder, West Liberty, OH; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Merle was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ken Yoder. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at First Mennonite Brethren Church, Wichita, KS. A private family burial will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Darlow, Ks. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at First Mennonite Brethren Church, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Interim Hospice or First Mennonite Brethren Church in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, Ks. 67543.

